Malaysian sailors, port workers to receive Covid jabs starting this Friday

The programme is expected to take place for six weeks at the LPK Social and Recreational Club Multi-Purpose Hall Vaccination Centre (Klang Maritime Sector PPV) at Port Klang. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SHAH ALAM, June 23 — The Special Covid-19 vaccination programme for Malaysian sailors and port workers specifically in the Klang Valley will begin this Friday (June 25).

The Marine Department of Malaysia (JLM) in a statement today said the programme was a joint initiative with the Ministry of Transport of Malaysia and the Port Klang Authority (LPK) in appreciation of the services and deeds of sailors in conjunction with International Day of the Seafarer 2021.

JLM said the targets of the programme were sailors actively working in Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Melaka and Kuala Lumpur.

The programme is expected to take place for six weeks at the LPK Social and Recreational Club Multi-Purpose Hall Vaccination Centre (Klang Maritime Sector PPV) at Port Klang, near here.

However, this is subject to the quantity of vaccines and the manpower capacity which had been set by the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV).

“To date, JLM had received a list of the sailors’ details from the local shipping companies through the Malaysia Shipowners’ Association (MASA) specifically for the programme.

“Sailors who have received confirmations and appointments are urged to attend and comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) at the PPV,” it said adding that JLM, in collaboration with MoT and JKJAV, would be drafting special immunisation programmes for sailors following this event. — Bernam