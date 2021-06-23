Covid-19: Private sector employees in Sibu to get vaccine jab next week

Health personnel prepare a syringe for Covid-19 vaccination at Universiti Teknologi Mara Shah Alam, June 23, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SIBU, June 23 — About 14,000 employees from the private sector in Sibu will receive the Covid-19 vaccine beginning next Monday at the University College of Technology Sarawak campus, here.

The vaccination centre will be jointly operated by the university, SEGi Medical School and investment holding company Pansar Berhad after receiving approval from the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force and Ministry of Health to hold the Industry Vaccination Programme.

Coordinator of the Sibu Division Disaster Management Committee, Dr Annuar Rapaee said a dry run of the vaccination process was held today.

“The vaccination centre with five bays to vaccinate employees of the private sector will help expedite vaccination of the people in Sibu,” he said during a live streaming of the Covid-19 updates via his Facebook page late today.

Meanwhile, he said the vaccination programme at Dewan Lakis of An Nur Mosque here started today with 500 recipients and the capacity would be gradually increased for vaccinating people living in the area until the operation manned by the 9th Infantry Brigade ended on Sunday.

Dr Annuar who is also state Assistant Minister of Public Health and Housing, said four mobile vaccination teams were also serving the rural areas of Sibu Division by vaccinating the longhouse folk.

He said a total of 6,620 people living in Sibu, Selangau and Kanowit districts were vaccinated yesterday, exceeding the daily target of 4,776 per day for the month of June.

“We want to keep this momentum up as we are targeting to vaccinate more than 5,000 people daily in July and 7,000 people in August,” he added.

As of yesterday, the cumulative number of people who had received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in the division was 102,876. — Bernama