PM announces raise in allowance for 19,000 volunteers at Covid-19 vaccination centres, now RM100 a day

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin during his visit to the Dewan Muafakat Bukit Gambir PPV in Johor, June 22, 2021. — Picture by Ben Tan

TANGKAK, June 22 — Health volunteers involved in the Covid-19 vaccination process nationwide will receive an increase in their daily allowance starting this month, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today.

He said the new daily rate has been doubled to RM100 and will affect 19,000 people, following an additional allocation of RM180 million in funding.

“The government has agreed to increase the consolation payment to health volunteers from RM50 a day to RM100 a day, for those who work more than 12 hours a day starting this month.

“The payment is also extended to health volunteers who work in the field, apart from the vaccination centres such as the Covid-19 Low Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centres,” Muhyiddin told a press conference after inspecting the Dewan Muafakat Bukit Gambir PPV in Bukit Gambir here.

Also present was Bukit Kepong assemblyman Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal.

Earlier, Muhyiddin also visited the Pagoh multipurpose hall PPV.

Muhyiddin, who is also Pagoh MP and Gambir assemblyman, explained that he had previously instructed the Finance Ministry to review the allowances for volunteers.

He added that the move was to allow the previous amount to be increased as the number of vaccine recipients grew.

“The total allocation in allowances for health volunteers is RM327 million, which is the total consolation payment previously involving RM147 million as well as the new allowance approved involving RM180 million.

“The increase in the rates for these health volunteers is in recognition of their services and contributions to ensure that Malaysians can receive vaccinations in an orderly, fast and safe manner,” he said.

Muhyiddin said the latest move also proves the government’s seriousness in increasing the vaccination rates nationwide.

He added as more Malaysians were vaccinated, more people would be protected from the Covid-19 infections and the country would achieve herd immunity.