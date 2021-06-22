Astro: Satellite provider needs more time to rectify outage

Astro has been informed by its satellite provider that it will require more time to fully rectify its satellite signal and channels. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Measat Satellite Systems Sdn Bhd has informed multi-platform content provider Astro Malaysia Holdings that it requires more time to fully rectify the satellite signal and channels.

Astro said in a short statement on Facebook that customers can still stream their shows on Astro GO in the meantime, and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

“Astro has been informed by our satellite provider that they require more time to fully rectify the satellite signal and channels.

“In the meantime, customers can stream their favourite shows on Astro GO. We apologise to our customers affected for the inconvenience,” it said.

The satellite television provider’s customers have experienced problems watching some of its channels since yesterday afternoon.

Astro is Malaysia’s leading content and entertainment company, serving 5.7 million homes or 74 per cent of Malaysian television households.