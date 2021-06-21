Health Ministry: Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 cases dip back down to 4,611; cumulative infections surpass 700,000 mark

Traders and workers at Pasar Borong Kuala Lumpur queue to receive their Covid-19 vaccination through the [email protected] Vaccine Mobile Truck programme in Selayang June 20, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 21 — The Ministry of Health (MoH) recorded 4,611 new Covid-19 cases today.

This is the second time this month that new infections have dropped below the 5,000-case mark.

The state accounting for the most Covid-19 cases is still Selangor, with 1,346 cases recorded there.

This was followed by Sarawak (682 cases), Perak (453 cases), Negri Sembilan (437 cases) and Johor (314 cases).

Kuala Lumpur, which has been among the top five states and Federal Territories contributing to Covid-19 cases for months now, recorded 310 cases today.

The lowest cases were recorded in Perlis (no cases), Putrajaya (15 cases) and Terengganu (18 cases).

In a Twitter post, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also said the cumulative number of cases recorded since the start of the pandemic now stands at 701,019 infections.

