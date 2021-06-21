Cops arrest three in Melaka for illegal football betting

Police detained three traders in separate raids around the Melaka Tengah district last week for conducting betting activities involving the UEFA European Football Championship 2020. — Reuters pic

MELAKA, June 21 — Police detained three traders in separate raids around the Melaka Tengah district last week for conducting betting activities involving the UEFA European Football Championship 2020.

Melaka Tengah district polic chief ACP Afzanizar Ahmad said the three suspects aged 33, 47 and 46 respectively were detained in Taman Sutera, Kampung Lapan and Jalan Tun Sri Lanang here.

In a statement today, he said the three men had been conducting betting activities since the start of the tournament using smartphones and computers, adding that they were arrested in three separate raids on Friday and Saturday.

Police also seized various computer equipment and smartphones suspected of being used in the activities, he said.

The three have been released on police bail and investigations are being carried out under Section 6(3) of the Betting Act 1953. — Bernama