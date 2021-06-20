Report: Allow Parliament to sit or risk constitutional crisis, says Umno sec-gen

Umno secretary-general, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan is pictured during the 2020 Umno annual general meeting in Kuala Lumpur on March 28, 2021. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — The continued suspension of Parliament, contrary to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s decree, could create a constitutional crisis, said Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

In a report by Malay daily Sinar Harian, Ahmad said that the Agong’s view should be taken seriously by the country’s executive body because it could be considered a constitutional crisis involving the Rulers, the prime minister and his Cabinet if Parliament does not reconvene immediately.

“There better not be a constitutional crisis after the Covid-19 crisis, one where the Agong’s wishes have been blatantly ignored.

“The Agong has issued his decree, yet still there is a delay in carrying out the order. Such actions can be considered a constitutional crisis. This is what we do not want and should avoid,” he said.

According to Ahmad, the Johor state government under Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad who promptly acted on the command of Johor Ruler, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, in response to discussions with all elected representatives should be an example to the federal government.

“Within a week of the decree, discussions on curbing the spread of Covid-19 were held with district offices and completed without any problems.

“Therefore, in the context of His Majesty’s command, it shouldn’t take a month or two to be implemented, but should be done within a week or two,” he said.

Ahmad added that the government should expedite vaccinations for officers and staff in Parliament to allow face-to-face parliamentary sessions as soon as possible.

“In addition, 28 days’ notice before the Parliament session needs to be shortened. This notice from the prime minister can be shortened,” he said.

On June 16, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong expressed his view that parliamentary sessions should be held as soon as possible to enable the National Recovery Plan and the Emergency Ordinance 2021 to be debated by members of Parliament.