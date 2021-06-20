Malaysian Highway Authority, engineering firm to submit detailed report on DASH scaffolding collapse in a week

A view of the scaffolding collapse at the Damansara-Shah Alam Elevated Highway (DASH) construction site June 20, 2021. — Picture via Twitter/Bernama

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — The Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) and Consulting Engineer Zaidun Leeng Sdn Bhd (ZLSB) have been instructed to prepare a detailed report within a week, on the scaffolding collapse at the Damansara-Shah Alam Elevated Highway (DASH) construction site, yesterday.

The Works Ministry (KKR) informed that the report from the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) on the incident that occurred above the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE) in Kota Damansara at 7.15 pm, will also be studied before further action is taken.

According to the ministry, the incident took place at the fifth of the 14 locations where the same engineering process is to be carried out. The work had been completed at four locations.

“During the concrete pouring process, the construction site was completely closed as per the standard procedure.

“LLM’s preliminary inspection found that the scaffolding design is in order and had been certified by the Consulting Engineer.

“Work on the remaining 10 locations can only be continued after the audit report by the Independent Consulting Engineer (ICE) is issued,” the ministry said in a statement today.

In expressing regret over the incident the ministry said the concessionaire, Projek Lintasan Damansara Shah Alam Sdn Bhd (PLDSASB) has been ordered to immediately put a halt to the falseworks and to provide appropriate assistance to the two injured workers.

As a safety measure, the right lane on both sides of the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE) near the construction area has been closed.

In the 7.15pm incident yesterday, two Bangladeshi workers in their 20s and 40s were injured after a metal scaffolding collapsed at DASH construction site. — Bernama