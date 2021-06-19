Melaka state assembly expected to convene in mid-July

The Melaka State Legislative Assembly could convene as soon as next month. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, June 19 — The Melaka State Legislative Assembly is expected to convene in the middle of July at the latest after the actual date is gazetted.

Deputy Speaker Datuk Ghazale Muhamad said the date must be gazetted at least two weeks prior to the state assembly sitting after obtaining the consent of the Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Rustam.

“We at the state assembly level abide by the consent of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah who had directed the Parliament and state assemblies to reconvene as soon as possible.

“We have discussed with the State Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh to have an audience with the Yang Dipertua Negeri to secure his consent to convening,” he told reporters when met after the Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry’s Prihatin Programme at the Melaka Zoo here, today.

Ghazale said it was necessary and important for the state assembly to convene as soon as possible because the members need to discuss and settle many issues and problems faced by the people.

He added that this was to ensure the welfare and continuity in the lives of the people especially those affected by the Covid-19 outbreak, particularly during the Movement Control Order period.

On June 16, Istana Negara in a statement said that the King is of the view that Parliament should reconvene as soon as possible to allow the Emergency Ordinances and the National Recovery Plan to be debated by members of the Dewan Rakyat. — Bernama