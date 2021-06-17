Selangor MB to seek sultan’s consent to restart state assembly as soon as possible

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari also said the Rulers’ decision was in line with the desire of Malaysians. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari today said he will seek the consent of the Sultan of Selangor to reconvene the state legislative assembly in the shortest time possible.

This comes following the decree from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong yesterday for Parliament to reconvene to discuss the Emergency Ordinance as well as government spending to combat Covid-19.

“I will have a discussion with the speaker of the Selangor state assembly today and start planning the implementation of the decree as soon as possible.

“The results of this meeting will be presented to the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, for approval in order for the Selangor state assembly to reconvene,” he said in a statement.

Amirudin also said the Rulers’ decision was in line with the desire of Malaysians.

“I also welcome and uphold the stand by His Royal Highness and the Malay rulers in defending the supremacy of the nation’s constitutional democratic system so that check and balance between the executive, legislative and judiciary branches can be implemented,” he said.

Yesterday, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong said Parliament should reconvene “as soon as possible” to allow lawmakers to debate the Emergency Ordinance and the National Recovery Plan.

Parliament sittings have been suspended since the first quarter of the year, following the invocation of the Emergency Ordinance, which Putrajaya said will provide the government with the ability to mobilise all necessary resources to combat the outbreak.

On Tuesday Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said he expects Parliament to reconvene by August or September, when daily Covid-19 cases are projected to drop to below 2,000 and social sectors are reopened in stages.

The Emergency is scheduled to end on August 1.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister’s Office said the government has taken note of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s statements yesterday, and will take subsequent action to follow it up according to the Federal Constitution.

However, it did not specify what measures it will be taking, instead saying that Muhyiddin had previously advised and informed the Agong on the relevant matters involving the Emergency, Parliament, and the pandemic.