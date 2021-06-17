Pahang approves additional reserve land for Batek tribe in two villages in Lipis, says MB

An aerial view of the Batek tribe settlement in Kuala Koh, Gua Musang June 11, 2019. Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the approval was decided at the State Executive Council meeting yesterday, which was made in accordance with Section 62 of the National Land Code following an application from the Lipis District and Land Office. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, June 17 — The Pahang government has approved an additional settlement reserve of 7,014 hectares for the Orang Asli of the Batek tribe in Kampung Benchah Kelubi and Kampung Teluk Gunung in Mukim Batu Yon, Lipis to protect the community’s land.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the approval was decided at the State Executive Council meeting yesterday, which was made in accordance with Section 62 of the National Land Code following an application from the Lipis District and Land Office.

“The application involves the settlements of Orang Asli of the Batek tribe who have been living there for a long time, involving an area of two hectares where 163 Orang Asli who have 20 houses built with government assistance reside.

“The land has also been cultivated with orchards and rubber trees. This decision is expected to prevent illegal exploitation by outsiders into the settlement area,” he said in a statement here today.

Wan Rosdy said the action was also in recognition of the rights, to preserve and protect the land as well as to provide relief to the Orang Asli of the Batek tribe there, so that they could continue living comfortably. — Bernama