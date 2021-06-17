MB says Johor govt prepared to reconvene state assembly as early as August

Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said with the Emergency expiring in August, the Johor government will then identify a suitable date so that the state assembly can be held immediately. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, June 17 — The Johor government said today it welcomes the views of the Conference of Rulers and is prepared to reopen the state assembly as early as August to allow it to reconvene immediately.

Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said with the Emergency expiring in August, the Johor government will then identify a suitable date so that the state assembly can be held immediately.

“The state government has always upheld the process and practice of democracy in ‘the Johor Way’ since time immemorial which emphases the aspect of consensus.

“Therefore, I hope that our efforts will have the support from all parties,” said Hasni in a brief statement issued here.

This came after yesterday’s special meeting where the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Conference of Rulers said it was not necessary to extend the ongoing Emergency period past August 1, and recommended Parliament be reconvened as soon as possible, along with the respective state legislatures.

Hasni, who is recently seen as a unifying bipartisan leader in Johor, said the Conference of Rulers yesterday made clear their stand on the Emergency and the National Recovery Plan in addressing the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As representing the Johor government, I welcome the observations made by His Royal Highness and the Malay Rulers.

“The Johor government always welcomes the views of various parties, including government and Opposition leaders in facing the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Hasni, who is also the Benut assemblyman.

Hasni added that on the advice of Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, he had last month also held a special virtual discussion on the steps that can be taken in facing the Covid-19 pandemic with all MPs and state assemblymen.

Earlier, Johor Pakatan Harapan urged the state government to explore all the ways that would enable the legislative assembly to convene the soonest possible, including holding a virtual session.

It said the state administration must look into all available options in order to win over the people who are increasingly burdened by the Covid-19 pandemic and the movement control order.