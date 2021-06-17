Kuching’s waste collection affected after 17 Trienekens employees test positive for Covid-19

File photo shows Trienekens workers during a waste collection run. — Borneo Post Online pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, June 17 — A total of 17 Trienekens (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd employees have tested positive for Covid-19 while over 60 others are under quarantine, thereby disrupting waste collection services in and around the city.

In a statement today, Trienekens said contract and temporary workers had been employed to address manpower issues.

The company said several teams are currently working on double shifts, including on Sundays, to cover waste collection services throughout the city, which has been affected since early this month.

“In view of the severely impacted manpower availability, Trienekens will be placing Roll-on Roll-off (RoRo) containers throughout the city in designated areas to facilitate household waste disposal from the public.

“Till the situation improves, waste collection services in most areas will also be temporarily rescheduled to once, instead of the normal twice, a week,” said Trienekens.

It added that the collection frequency would return to normal as operations stabilise in the coming weeks.

Trienekens appealed to the community to extend a helping hand by reducing their waste generation where possible and by utilising the RoRo bins provided.

It also called for all waste to be tightly packed to avoid spillage.

The temporary once-a-week collection schedule is available from www.trienekens.com.my/temporaryschedule.

For more information, call the Trienekens Hotline on 082-612300 between 8.30am and 5.30pm on weekdays, email [email protected], or use the Trienekens mobile app Trienekens Customer Care. — Borneo Post Online