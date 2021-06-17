After Agong’s Parliament remarks, Johor Pakatan calls for state assembly to also meet

Aminolhuda said the Johor state government and the Opposition are considered strategic partners and not political enemies. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, June 17 — Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) pledged today to cooperate with the state government to allow the state assembly to meet as soon as possible.

In a statement, Johor PH said the state legislative assembly was the best platform to discuss, debate and propose policies that are important for the state.

“Johor PH is committed in continuing to discuss and provide suggestions to Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad regarding efforts that can be taken towards the reopening and reconvening of the state legislative assembly.

“As in Cara Johor (the Johor Way), the state government and the Opposition are considered strategic partners and not political enemies.

“Johor PH will continue our best cooperation in the effort to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and to immediately restore the role of the state legislative assembly for the people,” said the statement jointly issued by Johor Opposition leader and state PH chief Aminolhuda Hassan, who is also the state’s Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) chapter chief, his PKR and DAP counterparts Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh and Liew Chin Tong respectively.

The statement came in response to yesterday’s special meeting where the Agong and the Conference of Rulers said it was not necessary to extend the ongoing Emergency period past August 1, and recommended Parliament be reconvened as soon as possible, along with the respective state legislatures.

Since last month, Johor PH has been seen to be taking a more inclusive approach in several state matters, following a recent bipartisan meeting with representatives from the ruling state Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar had decreed in May for the state’s MPs and assemblymen to hold a meeting in an effort to discuss the alarming rise in Covid-19 cases.