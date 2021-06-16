Covid-19: Sarawak postpones this year’s Aidiladha sacrificial ritual

Assistant Minister in Chief Minister’s Department (Islamic Affairs and Kuching North City Hall) Datuk Abdul Rahman Junaidi said the postponement was made based on the decision of the State Fatwa Board meeting, yesterday. ― Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, June 16 — The Sarawak Islamic Council has decided to postpone the implementation of this year’s Aidiladha sacrificial ritual, in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

Assistant Minister in Chief Minister’s Department (Islamic Affairs and Kuching North City Hall) Datuk Abdul Rahman Junaidi said the postponement was made based on the decision of the State Fatwa Board meeting, yesterday.

He said the State Fatwa Board in the meeting has decided that the concept of safeguarding human life (hifzun nafs) should be prioritised as the Covid-19 situation in Sarawak is still worrying.

“The Sarawak Islamic Council also calls on all Muslims to remain patient and continue to comply with the standard operating procedures set. Let us pray that the Covid-19 transmission can be fully contained,” he told a press conference here today. — Bernama