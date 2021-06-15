MCO 3.0: Malaysia suffers RM1b losses daily, says Muhyiddin

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin delivers his speech on the National Recovery Plan: Transition Phase of MCO in Stages, in Kuala Lumpur, June 15, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — The government has suffered losses of RM1 billion daily throughout the current movement control order (MCO 3.0), said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Describing the decision to implement the MCO as not an easy one, he said Malaysia needs to come out of the Covid-19 crisis quickly for the sake of everyone’s health and survival.

“I have announced the Pemerkasa Plus economic stimulus and financial aid package worth RM40 billion with a fiscal injection of RM5 billion.

“I hope this government assistance will ease the burden shouldered by the affected individuals and businesses,” he said in a special address on the National Recovery Plan today.

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz had previously said that the country lost RM2.4 billion daily during the first MCO and the figure fell to RM300 million daily during MCO 2.0 after more economic sectors were allowed to operate. — Bernama