Four years on since T. Nhaveen’s death, his mother proposes national anti-bullying day in remembrance

Family members and relatives demanding for justice for T. Nhaveen at his funeral. — Picture by KE Ooi

KUALA LUMPUR, June 15 — Commemorating the fourth anniversary of T. Nhaveen’s tragic death, his mother, Shanti Durairaj stepped up to propose June 15 to be national anti-bullying day.

She said that remembering the traumatic event has been hard and the grieving for Nhaveen’s death has never lessened since the day he left her.

“Four years have passed yet the pain doesn’t end. The grief of losing Nhaveen hasn’t lessened. It has been surreal, something seen only in movies. Sweet memories of growing up yet all that lingers is the suffering he endured.

“The stark reality of a world capable of such brutality right here. The anger and rage and confusion of unanswered questions.

“As we trudge along, to make the effort that every June 15th is remembered not as a day that evil reigned supreme but as day of your love that conquered hearts across the world. (Declaring) June 15 as National Anti-Bullying Day, a small step in building hope and making a firm stand against cowards who choose to hide in the shadows of deceit and lies.

“June 15th to ensure that each and every individual understands and is emphatically aware of this dreaded disease called bullying,” she said in a note attached to Nhaveen’s legal counsel Arun Dorasamy statement today.

Nhaveen’s legal counsel said that he has sent a formal letter to de-facto law minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan urging robust legislation on bullying and reiterated Shanti’s proposal to commemorate June 15 as national anti-bullying day.

Four years ago this day, it was reported that former Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar had instructed the investigation on T. Nhaveen to be reclassified as murder following the 18-year-old’s death.

One year later, the Magistrates’ Court had transferred the case involving four teen boys charged with murdering bully victim T. Nhaveen in June 2017 to the High Court.

Magistrate Mohamad Amin Shahul Hamid made the order following an application by the prosecution, conducted by deputy public prosecutor Nurul Fatin Hussin.

T. Nhaveen was a student at the time he was savagely beaten up and sodomised with an object, four years ago.

The teen had been unconscious when he was admitted to the Penang Hospital here and placed at the intensive care unit and later declared clinically brain dead.

Nhaveen and his friend, T. Previin, 19, were at a burger stall in Taman Tun Sardon, Gelugor in the early hours of June 10 when they bumped into two other teenagers. A fight broke out after insults were thrown.

Previin escaped with injuries. Nhaveen was hauled off to a field in Jalan Kaki Bukit where three other teenagers, believed to be friends of the initial two, brutalised the deceased with crash helmets and burnt him with cigarette butts. He was also assaulted.