Domestic trade ministry to ensure EMCO has minimal impact on vegetable supply

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi said the EMCO may have disrupted vegetable supplies and market networks. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 15 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has taken necessary measures to ensure the implementation of the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in Cameron Highlands would have minimal impact on the supply of vegetables.

Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the EMCO may have disrupted vegetable supplies and market networks, adding all divisions at the ministry had been ordered to implement appropriate steps to ensure the supply of vegetables from Cameron Highlands is not affected and the prices do not escalate.

“KPDNHEP through its enforcement officers throughout the country, especially in Pahang and Perak, will continuously monitor the supply and price of certain types of vegetables that are usually supplied by growers from Cameron Highlands,” he said in a statement today.

The media reported a hike in the prices of vegetables up to 40 per cent following the enforcement of the EMCO in Cameron Highlands from June 14 to 27.

According to Nanta, based on price data obtained by the ministry on June 13, the average daily price of vegetables reported in newspapers such as tomatoes, cucumbers, cabbage and beans showed a decline compared to the previous day (June 12).

Nanta said KPDNHEP would impose a control price or a maximum price if there was an unreasonable hike in prices of items, adding that action would be taken against parties found to profiteer under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act (AKHAP) 2011.

He said traders would be subject to action under Section 14 (1), AKHAP 2011 and if convicted, they may be fined up to RM500,000 for a corporation or company, adding for individuals a fine of up to RM100,000 or a jail term of not more than three years, or both, could be imposed.

“Consumers are advised not to panic and only buy goods according to their needs,” he said. — Bernama