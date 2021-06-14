King holds virtual audience with presidents of GPS component parties

The King has granted audiences to top political party leaders at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur over the past week to receive feedback on the Covid-19 situation and the state of Emergency in the country. ― Bernama pic

KUCHING, June 14 — The presidents of the four component parties of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) were granted a virtual audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah this morning.

The four parties are Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and Progress Democratic Party (PDP).

The audience with His Majesty was conducted via video conferencing from the Chief Minister’s Office in Kuching.

“We, as chairmen of PRS, SUPP and PDP, fully agree with Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Abang Openg, chairman of GPS, on the three crucial factors in the fight against Covid-19 and the running of the economy that was presented to the Agong during the session,” the three component parties said in a joint statement.

The statement was signed by PRS president Tan Sri James Masing, SUPP president Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian and PDP president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

During the session, Abang Johari, who is also PBB president, briefed the King on the vaccination programme in the state that will be accelerated and completed by August in order to achieve herd immunity.

The chief minister stressed that the presence of a strong and stable government is to ensure the Covid-19 programme and economy are well-grounded.

He also said that a post-Covid-19 economic exit plan will be launched soon.

Among those received by the King included Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president and Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and leaders from DAP, PKR, Parti Pejuang Tanah Air and Umno.