Tajuddin: Don’t push for GE15 to be held amid Covid-19 pandemic

Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman speaks to the members of the press after attending the launch of Taj International College’s TT Hall in Ipoh April 14, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

PASIR SALAK, June 13 — No parties including Umno should pressure the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government to hold the 15th general election (GE15) anytime soon as the country should be focusing on fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, said Umno elections director Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman.

The Pasir Salak Member of Parliament urged Umno members to help in the government’s efforts to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

“As the Umno elections director, I believe we all need to be committed to continue helping to make a success of the national agenda and to free the people from this pandemic.

“The Umno election machinery at the state and parliament (levels) which is ready for GE15 now should be mobilised to help the government contain Covid-19,” he said in a statement today.

Tajuddin, who is an Umno supreme council member, said instead of politicking all the time, all parties should focus on the issue of security and people’s well-being which had become more critical in the wake of high numbers of Covid-19 cases.

He said the 3.5 million Umno members throughout the country can be mobilised to help the government flatten the Covid-19 curve and enable the people to return to normalcy in their daily lives. — Bernama