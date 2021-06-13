Johor police nab four individuals, seize drugs worth over RM49,000

Police arrested four individuals including a woman and seized various drugs worth over RM49,000 in three raids in Simpang Renggam, Kluang and Batu Pahat yesterday. — IStock.com pic via AFP

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

BATU PAHAT, June 13 — Police arrested four individuals including a woman and seized various drugs worth over RM49,000 in three raids in Simpang Renggam, Kluang and here, yesterday.

Batu Pahat district police chief, ACP Ismail Dollah said the arrest of the locals, aged between 30 and 40 years, were made in an operation conducted from 7.30am to 8pm following tip-offs and police intelligence.

“Police also seized drugs believed to be syabu (284.45 gm), heroin (572.45 gm) and eramin 5 (14.5 gm) estimated to be worth RM49,320.75.

“Also seized were a Toyota Hilux and RM1,500 in cash,” he said in a statement, here, today.

Ismail said the four individuals, who had various crime and drug records, were being remanded for seven days until June 19 for further investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama