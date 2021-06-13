Govt drafting exit plan for Covid-19 battle, says PM

Muhyiddin speaks to reporters during a visit to the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Specialist Children’s Hospital June 11, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13-The government is drafting a National Recovery Plan (exit plan) in preparation for the country to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic at a reasonable level, said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

The Prime Minister said the plan based on data, science and all the preparations that had been done, including in terms of Covid-19 management, the economy, vaccination programme and so on, would be presented to the National Security Council (MKN) within the next week.

“Some of the key ministers involved have already sat down with me to present the draft. Basically good, but not yet refined.

“It is time we want to set an exit strategy or National Recovery Plan for us to get out of this problem, but this is a big challenge depending on the cooperation and support of all parties,” he said.

Muhyiddin told this to reporters after visiting the Mobile Vaccination Centre (PPV) at the Sri Johor People’s Housing Project (PPR), Bandar Tun Razak here today. He was accompanied by Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa. — Bernama