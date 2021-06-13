Covid-19: Number of fatalities in Sarawak reaches 351, says SDMC

Workers in personal protective equipment prepare to bury the body of a Covid-19 victim at the Muslim cemetery in Gombak June 8, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, June 13 — The death toll from Covid-19 in Sarawak has reached 351 following five more fatal cases reported today.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) in a statement said 544 new cases of infection were recorded today, bringing the total number to 55,443.

It also disclosed the enforcement of the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) at eight localities, namely, Belayong anak Buang, Fabian Jembu anak Tangi and Rh Chali anak Ugok longhouses in Bintulu; Kampung Dagang and Enpawi anak Seriban and Itam anak Ujok longhouses in Tatau from yesterday until June 25.

“The EMCO at the Umang longhouse (Pakan) is from today until June 29 and at Kampung Tabuan Haji Drahman (Kuching) from tomorrow until June 28,” it said. — Bernama