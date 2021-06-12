SME Association asks govt to make decisive approaches to end Covid-19 pandemic

A general view of Kuala Lumpur as the ‘total lockdown’ commenced June 1, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — The SME Association of Malaysia hopes the government will make decisive and strong approaches to end Covid-19.

President Datuk Michael Kang Hua Keong said the extension of the movement control order (MCO) 3.0 will continue to hurt businesses and further dampen the economy, and will not lead to a more definitive end to the pandemic.

“The imposition of multiple lockdowns to curb Covid-19 has caused great distress and desperation for the people and businesses.

“The government needs to pay attention to the real problem faced and strike a balance between lives and livelihoods,” he said in a statement today.

Kang proposed that the government declare a state of emergency MCO for a period of one month and stop all economic activities, including the manufacturing sector, while essential services such as the agriculture sector and food supply chain are allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

The sacrifices of all parties, including the government, private sector and people, matter to end the pandemic, as well as to save lives and the country, he added. — Bernama