MCO extension: Public transport services including taxis, e-hailing allowed, says minister

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong speaks at a press conference at the Ministry of Transport, Putrajaya, April 12, 2021. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 12 — All public transport services including taxis and e-hailing are allowed to operate, in accordance with strict standard operating procedures (SOP), during the implementation period of the movement control order (MCO) 3.0 which has been extended until June 28.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said to facilitate travel, taxi drivers are required to obtain a letter of approval from the Logistics Industry Information System (SMILE) at https://application.mot.gov.my.

“Meanwhile, e-hailing drivers can obtain a copy of the approval letter from the Transport Ministry (MOT) which has been given to the respective e-hailing operators,” he said in a statement, here, today.

Wee said the letter, together with the PSV (passenger service vehicle) licence issued by the Land Public Transport Agency, was required at roadblocks as proof of permission to operate.

He said each taxi and e-hailing public transport passenger vehicle was limited to two people, namely the driver and a passenger, including for larger-sized vehicles such as four-wheel drives and vans.

However, for medical reasons with doctor’s permission, and for vaccination trips, or for security reasons, a driver and two passengers are allowed.

Wee said the MOT stressed that public transport users need to obtain inter-state or inter-district approval from the police if they use any mode of public transport for related travel.

He added that all industry players who had obtained approval under SMILE, dated before June 1, could re-download the approval letter to operate from the same website without having to re-register. — Bernama