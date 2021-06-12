Johor police remand man suspected of causing grievous injuries to wife for six days

Police have remanded a man, who is believed to have caused grievous injuries to his wife in a domestic violence incident that went viral recently, for six days until June 17. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, June 12 — Police have remanded a man, who is believed to have caused grievous injuries to his wife in a domestic violence incident that went viral recently, for six days until June 17.

Johor Baru Selatan District Police chief ACP Mohd Padzli Mohd Zain said the 38-year-old trader was remanded to assist in investigations under Section 325/326A of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum 14 years imprisonment and shall also be liable to a fine upon conviction.

“He was arrested by the road side at Taman Bukit Angsana, Kuala Lumpur at about 11am yesterday following an investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department of the Johor Baru Selatan District Police Headquarters on May 5,” he said in a statement today.

On May 17, local media reported that a 43-year-old civil servant working at a government department in Johor was rushed to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital here after she was allegedly hurt by her husband on May 4.

According to newspaper reports, the four-week pregnant woman had serious injuries to her head, apart from suffering a broken back, ribs, and jaw.

On May 18, police released a photograph and details of the man to facilitate the public to provide information on his location after the victim’s family lodged a report. — Bernama