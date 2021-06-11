PM Muhyiddin breathes sigh of relief as Covid vaccination gains momentum

Muhyiddin speaks to reporters during a visit to the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Specialist Children’s Hospital June 11, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — The high number of vaccine doses administered daily is proof that the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme launched on Feb 24 is proceeding smoothly, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“Alhamdulillah vaccination has picked up pace yesterday more than 156,000 people (received their jabs) and it will increase to between 200,000 and 250,000 in July and then hit 300,000 to 400,000 daily.

“This proves that the immunisation programme is going well and it is important for more people to register with MySejahtera (for vaccination). There is nothing to worry or fear because it is proven that with vaccine we will have protection against Covid-19 or antibodies to keep us safe,” he added.

Muhyiddin was speaking to reporters after visiting the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Specialist Children’s Hospital and inspecting the drive-through vaccination centre at Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz here today.

Also present were Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba and Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad.

Muhyiddin said the government would ensure that everyone who is eligible would be vaccinated for the country to achieve herd immunity by the end of the year to improve conditions in the country and speed up economic recovery.

"That is why we have increased the number of vaccination centres to 600, introduced mobile units and drive-through centres, to reach out to people in the rural areas so that no one is left behind.

"In certain areas where there are persons with disabilities, we go to their places, and this whole of society, whole of government approach is to ensure success in our fight against Covid-19," he said.

On a related matter, Muhyiddin said the enforcement of the Emergency Ordinance to contain the spread of Covid-19 had succeeded in preventing the country’s healthcare system from collapsing.

He said with the ordinance, the Health Ministry can take over and utilise any government and private hospitals for the purpose of treating Covid-19 patients if necessary.

"Alhamdulillah, from early on because of assistance from the government to finance facilities and allocations under the Emergency Ordinance, our healthcare system has remained intact.

"This government strategy to take over hospitals is to ensure that whatever problems related to Covid-19 cases can be managed properly,” he said, citing as an example the takeover of the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Specialist Children’s Hospital (HPKK UKM) as a Covid-19 Hospital.

HPKK UKM director Prof Dr Syed Zulkifli Syed Zakaria said the hospital is expected to start receiving Covid-19 patients on Tuesday.

On May 22, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the ministry would use the Emergency Ordinance to take over Hospital Cyberjaya and HPKK UKM to treat Covid-19 patients.

On Jan 12, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah proclaimed a state of Emergency which will be in force until Aug 1 as a proactive step to curb the Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia. — Bernama