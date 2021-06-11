Law catches up with Malaysian fugitive who spent over 20 years on the run, now back in Singapore to serve sentence for 1999 immigration offence

Singapore Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) in its website said R Siva Kumar was arrested with the help of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on March 4, 2020, and brought back to serve his sentence for immigration offences he committed in Singapore in 1999. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, June 11 — A 46-year-old Malaysian who was on the run for more than 20 years was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment with effect from the expiry of his existing sentence meted out in 1999, for offences punishable under the Immigration Act and the Penal Code.

Singapore Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) in its website said R Siva Kumar was arrested with the help of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on March 4, 2020, and brought back to serve his sentence for immigration offences he committed in Singapore in 1999.

The Bureau said Siva was convicted and sentenced to five years’ imprisonment and 12 strokes of the cane for engaging in a conspiracy to smuggle illegal immigrants from Singapore into Malaysia through Woodlands Checkpoint on September 24, 1999.

The conspiracy involved bribing a Cisco officer (auxiliary police force) to allow buses ferrying the illegal immigrants to pass through the checkpoint without immigration clearance, it said.

CPIB said the Cisco officer was convicted on October 5, 1999 and sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment and fined S$2,800 for corruption but Siva absconded from Singapore sometime in 1999 while he was on Court bail pending appeal of his conviction and sentence.

On March 9, 2000, a warrant of arrest was issued for Siva, it said.

CPIB investigations revealed that in October 1999, Siva departed Singapore for Malaysia in the vehicle of an unknown individual known as “Boy”, who had produced a passport belonging to someone else at Woodlands Checkpoint to mislead the immigration officer into believing Siva was someone else.

For his actions, Siva was charged on April 16, 2021, with offences punishable under the Immigration Act and the Penal Code, said the Bureau.

Today, CPIB said Siva pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment with effect from the expiry of his existing sentence meted out in 1999.

“The invaluable assistance and strong support by the MACC has resulted in Siva’s arrest on March 4, 2020.

“CPIB is grateful for the close collaboration with the MACC on this case to ensure that the offender was brought to justice and there was no escaping the long arm of the law,” said the Bureau. — Bernama