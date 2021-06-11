Jais cancels PSRA exam

SHAH ALALM, June 11 — The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) has decided to cancel the Penilaian Sekolah Rendah Agama (PSRA) examination which is scheduled to be held from Aug 23 to 27.

Its director Datuk Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad said in this regard, JAIS would implement a new assessment method that is equivalent and balanced for the selection of Form One students to Sekolah Agama Bantuan Kerajaan and Maahad Integrasi Tahfiz Selangor for the 2022 intake.

“The decision to cancel the PSRA examination was made following the implementation of the nationwide lockdown as well as the current Covid-19 transmission trend and the increasing number of infection and death toll in Selangor.

“This decision will also assist in the ongoing effort by all quarters to flatten the Covid-19 transmission curve,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Shahzihan said the department was also of the view that the formal classes that could not be held as usual would have a big impact on the teachers’ and students’ ability to face the examination according to its format and protocol.

“Jais would like to thank all teachers in Sekolah Rendah Agama Negeri Selangor who have taken various initiatives and use suitable methods in the teaching and learning sessions during the implementation of the movement control order,” he said. — Bernama