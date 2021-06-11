Ismail Sabri: EMCO for UUM campus in Kedah until June 26

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the decision was made based on a suggestion from the Ministry of Health (MoH) that took into account a high number of Covid-19 cases, and a high infectivity rate, among the students at the campus. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today announced an enhanced movement control order for the Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) campus in Sintok, Kedah, which is set to last from Sunday to June 26.

He said the decision was made based on a suggestion from the Ministry of Health (MoH) that took into account a high number of Covid-19 cases, and a high infectivity rate, among the students at the campus.

“In a week, MoH found there was a rise of cases, numbering 18 recorded positive cases, as a result of 208 screenings conducted on the university’s occupants,” he said in a statement.

MORE TO COME