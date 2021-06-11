Covid-19: Mega vaccination centre in Seri Kembangan to begin operations on Monday, according to CITF

A bird’s eye view of the vaccine distribution centre, SPICE, Penang, June 10, 2021. Another mega vaccination centre in the Klang Valley, located at the Mines International Exhibition & Convention Centre (MIECC), Seri Kembangan will begin operations on Monday. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — Another mega vaccination centre in the Klang Valley, located at the Mines International Exhibition & Convention Centre (MIECC), Seri Kembangan will begin operations on Monday (June 14).

The Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) announced in a statement today that the scheduled appointments for the first day at MIECC is limited to 4,900 people out of a maximum capacity of 8,000 to ensure the smooth running of the programme on its first day, in compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP).

“The numbers will be increased in stages at the earliest possible convenience.

“Appointments at the MIECC vaccination centre, starting from 9am till 8pm, are being issued currently and the public are asked to check their MySejahtera app to verify the details of their Covid-19 vaccination appointment,” the statement read.

CITF said individuals with appointments are advised to not show up at MIECC too early, but around 30 minutes before their appointment time to avoid congestion.

The opening of the MIECC centre is in line with the government’s commitment to ensure that the vaccination rate is consistent and to speed up the country’s vaccination programme.

“Currently, the country’s vaccination rate has exceeded 150,000 doses daily,” the statement read.

The MIECC centre will be managed by ProtectHealth Corporation Sdn Bhd (ProtectHealth), a non-profit company owned by the Health Ministry.

The centre is part of the governments efforts to increase the vaccination rate through the opening of six mega vaccination centres, at locations such as Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), Axiata Arena, Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) and UiTM Puncak Alam.

Overall, 30,000 people can be vaccinated daily at all seven of the centres.

Information and the latest announcements can be accessed through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @JKJAVMY.

Inquiries regarding appointments can be made on the MySejahtera Helpdesk platform at mysejahtera.malaysia.gov.my/help or the following website www.vaksincovid.gov.my/semak-status or by calling the PICK call centre at 1800-888-828. — Bernama