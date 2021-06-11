Covid-19: Energy Commission foresees drop in demand for electricity till 2023

A view of the empty Akleh Highway during movement control order (MCO) April 8, 2020. Energy Commission chief executive officer Abdul Razib Dawood said due to Covid-19 last year, Malaysia experienced a drop in peak demand of electricity compared to the demand forecast before the pandemic. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 11 — The Covid-19 pandemic will continue to impact the peak demand of electricity in Peninsular Malaysia with a reduction of up to 1,100 megawatts (MW) by 2025 compared to the forecast made in 2019 by the Committee for the Planning and Implementation of Electricity Supply and Tariff, said Energy Commission chief executive officer Abdul Razib Dawood.

He said due to Covid-19 last year, Malaysia experienced a drop in peak demand of electricity compared to the demand forecast before the pandemic.

“Due to Covid-19, the projected demand for electricity shows a slight drop till 2023,” he told reporters during an online media briefing on the Report On Peninsular Malaysia Generation Development Plan 2020 (2021-2039) today.

Abdul Razib said Peninsular Malaysia’s peak demand for electricity in 2020 was at 18,808 MW when the country was hit by the pandemic.

The projected total electricity demand for 2025 is 19,365 MW while the projected net demand for electricity in the same year is 18,442 MW, he said.

Abdul Razib said Malaysia’s post- Covid-19 economic recovery will influence the country’s peak demand for electricity and it is hoped to reach the pre- Covid-19 demand projection by 2025.

The Covid-19 pandemic has also provided an additional challenge to the planning for the electricity supply industry as it has impacted the overall demand growth.

Abdul Razib said the Generation Development Plan is reviewed annually to take into account the latest economic data, electricity demand, emerging technologies and development status of the planned project.

The planning for generation development also takes into account the energy trilemma which include the security, affordability and sustainability aspects of energy. — Bernama