Covid-19: Aid continues to pour in for Labuan quarantine centres

Health workers conduct Covid-19 screening at the Labuan close contact screening counter at the Labuan Sports Complex, June 10, 2021. — Bernama pic

LABUAN, June 11 — Local donors and international agencies have continued to extend aid to three quarantine centres in Labuan even as the number of people under quarantine for Covid-19 on the island rises.

Labuan Social Welfare Department director Ansharey Matarsad said it had received 6,500 food baskets, hundreds of boxes of drinking water and an assortment of biscuits so far.

“Looking at the upward trend in positive cases here that will reflect the number of people undergoing quarantine, either at quarantine centres or their own homes, we certainly welcome food aid from donors,” he told Bernama after receiving contributions in the form of food, electrical appliances and drinking water from Deevin Development Sdn Bhd at Wisma Kebajikan here today.

Other corporate contributors today included China Construction Bank, Yuwang Group, Lions Club of Labuan Mandarin, industry players of Labuan International Business and Financial Centre (IBFC), Alam Hartawan Sdn Bhd, Noblehouse International Trust Ltd, Dorsett Grand Hotel, Labuan Shipyard Engineering Sdn Bhd and Drilling QAQC PTTEP Malaysia.

Labuan has four quarantine centres housing nearly 500 people — at Dewan Serbaguna Perbadanan Labuan, Industrial Training Institute, Bahagian Teknologi Pendidikan Tinggi, Sungai Lada, and Labuan Nucleus Hospital.

The Social Welfare Department handles the food for the first three centres while that for the Labuan Nucleus Hospital is fully handled by the hospital’s food services unit.

Ansharey said at least 4,500 food baskets had been distributed to the B40 group so far. — Bernama