Shafie Apdal last political leader to have audience with King today (VIDEO)

A vehicle ferrying Parti Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal is seen leaving Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur June 10, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Parti Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal was given an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara here today.

The Semporna MP arrived at about 3.10pm and exited at about 4.20pm without speaking to waiting pressmen at the gate.

He is the last political leader to have an audience with the King today. The session will continue tomorrow and Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is expected to visit then.

Prior to Shafie, former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was granted an audience at 3pm.

It is understood that Sultan Abdullah had summoned all key political party leaders to get their opinions on the current Covid-19 crisis as well as the state of Emergency in the country.

Party leaders from Pejuang, MCA, PAS, PKR, Amanah and the DAP are among those who have already had their audience with Sultan Abdullah so far.