Police confirm investigating Astro reality TV show featuring 50 celebrities for alleged Covid-19 SOP breaches

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Putrajaya police today confirmed it has started investigations on Astro’s reality show All Together Now Malaysia for alleged breach of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) by 50 stars who participated in the singing contest.

This comes after public outcry over alleged breaches by 50 celebrities who had allegedly failed to wear face masks while being filmed at the same venue during the reality show.

Putrajaya district police chief ACP Mohd Fadzil Ali told Malay Mail over the phone that the show is being investigation under Section 269 of the Penal Code, and under Regulation 18 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 2021 in relation to alleged breaches of recovery movement control order (RMCO) SOPs.

Under Section 269, it is an offence for anyone who unlawfully or negligently does any act which is — and which he knows or has reason to believe to be — likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life. It is punishable with a jail term of up to six months or fine or both.

Yesterday, local news outlet Kosmo Online reported Mohd Fadzil as saying that police checks had found that the programme was recorded before the movement control order (MCO) 3.0 was in place, with the same outlet also saying that the police would not be opening papers over allegations of SOP breaches by the show.

“No action will be taken by the police as that programme was recorded when the recovery movement control order (RMCO) was in force, and not during MCO 3.0 as claimed by the public.

“The recording during RMCO is understood to have received permission from the National Security Council (NSC), so for further updates, can refer to them,” he was quoted saying.

A separate report yesterday by news portal Malaysiakini quoted Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as saying that the NSC is probing claims of SOP breaches during the filming of the TV show.

Ismail Sabri was also quoted saying that action will be taken against anyone who violates SOPs, regardless of who they are and even if it is his son who had breached such SOPs.

Reports said that Ismail Sabri’s son Gaddafi Ismail Sabri or Dafi as he is known was among the 50 celebrities on the judging panel in the programme.

Local Malay website mStar reported yesterday that Dafi concurred that there is no need for him to receive special treatment as a minister’s son.

The show aired for the first time last Sunday, but Astro has since suspended its broadcast.

Berita Harian reported on June 8 Astro vice-president of Malay entertainment content development strategy Raqim Ahmad as saying that the show was recorded in March before MCO 3.0 was enforced.

Raqim was reported saying that all those involved in the production had been screened for Covid-19 and only those who tested negative were allowed in the filming, and that authorities were present to monitor the filming.

He added that the tiered set where the celebrities were seated were constructed according to the physical distancing specifications of 1.6 metres and with transparent barriers separating each judge.

The pre-recorded reality show, which was initially scheduled to be broadcasted on Astro Ria at 9pm every Sunday through 10 episodes, is reportedly the first in South-east Asia to adapt UK broadcaster BBC One’s reality show All Together Now.