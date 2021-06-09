Report: Ismail Sabri says no preferential treatment for son over alleged SOP violation during reality show filming

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob says action will be taken against anyone who violates SOP, no matter who they are. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today vowed that his son would not escape punishment if the latter violated the movement control order (MCO) as alleged.

Malaysiakini today reported the minister as saying that the National Security Council (NSC) was investigating claims that the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the MCO were breached during the filming of the reality show All Together Now Malaysia that featured his son, Gaddafi Ismail Sabri.

“No one is above the law. Action will be taken against anyone who violates SOP, no matter who they are.

“Even if that person is my son,” Ismail Sabri reportedly told Malaysiakini today.

After the show aired for the first time on Sunday, Malaysians online pointed out that the 50 celebrity judges appeared to have not been wearing face masks during the programme’s filming.

The SOPs require face masks to be worn at all times in group settings.

It was reported yesterday that the show, produced by Astro, has been suspended pending investigation from the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (MCMC).

In a statement yesterday, Astro vice-president of Malay entertainment content development strategy, Raqim Ahmad, said that all those involved in the production had been screened for Covid-19 and only those who tested negative were allowed in the filming.

He added that the set was constructed with 1.6m and transparent barriers in between each judge.

Furthermore, he said that authorities were present to monitor the filming.