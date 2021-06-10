PM Muhyiddin lauds SPM 2020 candidates for doing well amid Covid-19 pandemic

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said he was proud of these SPM candidates, who had prevailed despite facing a set of challenges which were different from those of previous years. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 ― Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today praised Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2020 candidates for achieving success in the examination which was held at a time when the country and the world were grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Muhyiddin, in a Facebook post, said he was proud of these SPM candidates, who had prevailed despite facing a set of challenges which were different from those of previous years.

“Alhamdulillah, I take note that the SPM 2020 results are the best achievement in five years. All of you were tested with a bitter challenge but armed with high spirits and determination as well as support from all quarters, you managed to overcome the challenge.

“However, if the results received are not as expected, never give up.

“Of course, we have high hopes that all our efforts will produce good results. But if it is not as expected, this is not the end,” he said. ― Bernama