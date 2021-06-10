In Kuala Lumpur, couple pleads not guilty to making toddler son vape

According to the charge, both the accused, as persons who have custody over their son, were charged with neglecting the child, by making him vape that might have caused him to suffer physical and emotional wounds. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — A married couple pleaded not guilty at the Selayang Session Court today to a charge of neglecting their son aged one year and nine months by making the toddler vape, in which a video clip of the incident went viral on social media early last month.

Both the accused, aged 23 and 21, claimed trial before Judge Nor Rajiah Mat Zin.

According to the charge, both the accused, as persons who have custody over their son, were charged with neglecting the child, by making him vape that might have caused him to suffer physical and emotional wounds.

The offence was allegedly committed in a house at Taman Sahabat Jaya, Batu Caves, here, at 1am on May 2, under Section 31(1) (a) of the Child Act 2001.

Upon conviction, they can be penalised under Section 3 (1) of the same act read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which carries maximum fine of RM50,000 or jail term up to 20 years or both.

Nor Rajiah allowed bail of RM6,000 each, in one surety, with an additional condition that they have to report to the nearest police station once a month and prohibited from leaving the house with the victim until the case is completed.

The court fixed July 16 for mention.

On May 5, Bernama reported that a man, whose footage of him giving his son vape went viral, was nabbed by the police after a Social Welfare Department officer lodged a report on the incident. — Bernama