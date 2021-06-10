Covid-19: Sabah church festival triggers cluster in Kota Kinabalu, says state minister

Datuk Masidi Manjun said the index case of the religious festival, held from May 16-23, was a 35-year-old male civil servant who tested positive on May 29 during a symptomatic screening at a clinic in Bandar Sierra. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, June 10 — Sabah recorded one new Covid-19 cluster in Kampung Lobou that was triggered by a religious festival at a church in Kampung Lobou, Menggatal here, with 15 cases recorded so far, said state Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

He said the index case of the religious festival, which was held from May 16-23, was a 35-year-old male civil servant who tested positive on May 29 during a symptomatic screening at a clinic in Bandar Sierra here before being admitted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.

“A total of 62 samples were taken and 15 returned positive while 28 more are awaiting results from the screening by the Ministry of Health (MOH),” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Masidi said Sabah recorded 233 new Covid-19 cases today, taking its total number of infections to 65,021, while 212 recoveries were reported to take the total number of recoveries to 62,072. — Bernama