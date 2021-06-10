Brother of Sarawak chief minister dies of heart attack

The elder brother of Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg died tonight at about 8.30pm of a heart attack. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, June 10 — Abang Abdul Rahim Abang Openg, 78, the elder brother of Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg, died tonight at about 8.30pm.

According to a close family member, Abdul Rahim died of a heart attack while receiving treatment at a private medical centre here.

His remains will be prepared at his house in Jalan Patingan here for burial at the Semariang Muslim Cemetery which will be held before Zohor prayers tomorrow.

Abdul Rahim was the second child of the first Sarawak Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Abang Openg Abang Sapiee. — Bernama