A general view of traffic in the Kuala Lumpur city centre amid the movement control order June 6, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — After yesterday’s bump back up above the 6,000 mark, the Health Ministry announced that there were 5,671 new Covid-19 infections in Malaysia in the last 24 hours.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah posted the statistics on his Twitter, saying that Selangor topped the number of daily infections again at 1,510 cases, followed by Kuala Lumpur at 769 cases and Sarawak with 631 cases.

MORE TO COME