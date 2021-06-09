With 104,742 recipients, Perak ranks second in Malaysia for full Covid-19 vaccination

The second phase of vaccination under the National Immunisation Programme going smoothly according to schedule at the vaccination centre (PPV) Stadium Indera Mulia in Ipoh, Perak on June 4, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, June 9 — Perak has the most number of people in the country who have completed the two-shot Covid-19 vaccination programme, after Selangor.

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad said there have been a total of 104,742 recipients to date. In comparison, Selangor has 145,973 recipients who have completed both doses.

Saarani attributed the public buy-in for the Covid-19 immunisation programme to the state’s aggressive push of several initiatives, including its community outreach programme since May 11.

“Among the significant successes achieved through the outreach programme is that all 3,194 senior citizens living in 118 care centres and three Rumah Seri Kenangan in Perak have registered and received the first dose of the vaccine.

“Through the initiative, as of June 6, a total of 3,750 people out of 4,131 dialysis patients seeking treatment at 78 government and private dialysis centres throughout Perak have completed their second doses, while the rest are waiting their turn,” he added.

Saarani also expressed confidence that other initiatives that are in the process of implementation, including a pilot vaccination programme and the purchase of Covid-19 vaccines directly from local manufacturer Pharmaniaga, will further strengthen the vaccination programme in Perak.