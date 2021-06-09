Under new stimulus package, Selangor govt allocates funds for domestic violence hotline, aid for the disabled, families of Covid-19 dead

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari announced the initiatives today, under the ‘Pakej Kita Selangor 2.0: Bersama Menuju Kejayaan’. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SHAH ALAM, June 9 — The Selangor government today announced allocations for a new domestic violence hotline, aid for the disabled as well as a one-off monetary aid (khairat kematian) or almsgiving for families of deceased Covid-19 patients in the state.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari announced the initiatives today, under the ‘Pakej Kita Selangor 2.0: Bersama Menuju Kejayaan’.

The state government will be allocating RM100,000 for the hotline, RM600,000 aid for the disabled and RM1.5 million under the package.

“As an emergency complaints platform with the cooperation and implementation by the Institute of Empowered Women (IWB) and related agencies/NGOs for the channelling of complaints, this hotline will be operated by specially trained employees who can provide advice and guidance / counseling needed. The state government has allocated RM100,000 for this initiative.

“Recognising the difficulties faced by the disabled as a result of the implementation of the movement control order (MCO), the state government has allocated RM600,000 to benefit the disabled in Selangor with a ‘one-off’ assistance amounting to RM500.

“Every day, we read from newspapers and on social media the sad death stories, as a result of Covid-19. The increasing number of deaths and now reaching 3,460 deaths nationwide is heartbreaking. Recognising the tragedy that befell family members who lost loved ones due to Covid-19, the state government agreed to provide almsgiving of RM1,000 for each Covid-19 patient who died in Selangor.To implement this initiative, the state government has allocated RM1.5 million,” Amirudin announced.

The initiatives are part of the Selangor state government's RM551.56 million stimulus package announced today for residents and businesses in the state.

In his address today, Amirudin said that the allocation is expected to aid 1.6 million people here via 25 initiatives.