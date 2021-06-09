Selangor announces RM1.25m for home assessment tool to address number of Covid-19 brought-in-dead cases

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said that just in the last month alone, 123 cases were classified as BID, with 293 cases in total, nationwide, to date. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, June 9 — The Selangor state government today announced a RM1.25 million initiative for Covid-19 home assessment tools, in a bid to address the number of brought-in-dead (BID) cases here.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said that the worrying BID numbers in the state necessitated the initiative.

He said that just in the last month alone, 123 cases were classified as BID, with 293 cases in total, nationwide, to date.

“Selangor is the second state to record the highest BID cases after Sabah with 27.6 per cent. Based on studies, some of the main factors in the occurrence of BID are: residential conditions that are not suitable for quarantine; patients with high-risk diseases; dangerous Covid-19 variants; as well as a high number of cases causing health workers to have difficulty assessing patients' health conditions.

“The home assessment kit initiative or home assessment kit is a step towards reducing BID cases in Selangor.

“This in-house assessment kit is provided for those who have tested positive through screening tests performed,” he said.

Amirudin said that under this initiative, the state government would provide food basket assistance as well as home assessment tools which includes N95 face masks, thermometers, oximeters, medicines and saliva test kits.

“These home assessment tools will help quarantined patients to assess their health condition with the help of health workers from the district health office (PKD) through the SELangkah application.

“This will alleviate the burden and congestion in the Covid-19 assessment centres (CACs) and the district health offices, and at the same time, apply the ‘support’ element in the FTTIS framework organised by the World Health Organisation (WHO),” he said, referring to THE WHO's find, test, trace, isolate and support guideline for Covid-19 containment.

The Selangor state government today announced a RM551.56 million stimulus package for residents and businesses in the state, under 25 initiatives, themed “Pakej Kita Selangor 2.0: Bersama Menuju Kejayaan”.

In his address today, Amirudin said that the allocation is expected to aid 1.6 million people here.