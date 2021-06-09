Sarawak receives 384,000 doses of Sinovac vaccines today

The vaccines being transported from the plane at Kuching International Airport, June 9, 2021. — Picture from Facebook/Dr Sim Hui Kian

KUCHING, June 9 — Sarawak today received another batch of Covid-19 vaccines comprising 384,000 doses of Sinovac vaccines at the Kuching International Airport cargo area here, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) advisor Datuk Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said the vaccine shipment was the weekly allocation of Covid-19 vaccine doses as promised by National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme coordinating minister Khairy Jamaluddin recently.

“Sarawak has the capacity to store up to one million doses of Sinovac as well as the capacity to scale up vaccination to 50,000 doses per day.

“Truly spirited solidarity and united war’s effort with more general practitioners, private hospitals, health clinics, general hospitals and mass vaccination centres (Ministry of Health and private), and PPV industries,” he said in a Facebook post this afternoon.

Dr Sim, who is also Local Government and Housing Minister, was present to receive the shipment of vaccines alongside Deputy Chief Minister and SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Last month, Khairy gave his assurance that Sarawak will receive 380,000 doses of vaccine every week from June till August in efforts to ensure that the state achieves its target of inoculating 2.2 million people by the end of August.

Dr Sim (left) and Uggah (second left) look on as the container containing the Sinovac vaccines is placed onto the truck. — Picture from Facebook/Dr Sim Hui Kian

Meanwhile, Dr Sim said the administration of AstraZeneca vaccines at AstraZeneca Vaccination Centres (PPVAZ) in Sarawak have been smooth-sailing for the past two days.

“It will be scaled up to more than 3,000 vaccine shots per day.

“The Sarawak government will continue to help the federal government in administering vaccines for all Sarawakians. Start small and scale up fast!” he said.

Around 1,000 people received their first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching here on Monday.

BCCK is one of two AstraZeneca Vaccination Centres (PPVAZ) in Sarawak with the other PPVAZ located at the National Youth Skills Institute (IKBN) in Miri. — Borneo Post Online