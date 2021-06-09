MCO 3.0: RoS says AGMs should be postponed or conducted virtually

ROS said exemption is given if the AGM could be held virtually in accordance with the MCO standard operating procedure and if fulfilling the basic conditions of holding an AGM as contained in the respective organisations’ constitution. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — All registered organisations should postpone their annual general meeting (AGM), in line with the total lockdown enforced under the movement control order (MCO) since June 1, said the Registrar of Societies (ROS).

However, in a statement, ROS said exemption is given if the AGM could be held virtually in accordance with the MCO standard operating procedure and if fulfilling the basic conditions of holding an AGM as contained in the respective organisations’ constitution.

ROS also stated that an AGM could be held during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) and recovery movement control order (RMCO) period with strict adherence to the SOP set by the National Security Council (MKN) and ROS.

“Hence, all registered organisations should make a written application to ROS to postpone their AGM with a proposed new date to hold it and the additional SOP once the MCO period ends.

“The organisations also need to submit their annual statements to ROS within 60 days after the holding of their AGM, in line with Section 14(1) of the Societies Act 1966 (Act 335),” it further said in the statement.

ROS stressed that registered organisations must hold their AGM to ensure good management of the organisations, in line with their constitution and the Societies Act. — Bernama