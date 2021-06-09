Khairy: Putrajaya to increase Selangor’s Covid-19 vaccine supply to make up 25pc of all procurements

Khairy Jamaluddin says Selangor will receive 25 per cent of all Covid-19 vaccine procurements. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — Selangor will receive 25 per cent of all Covid-19 vaccine procurements, said Covid-19 National Immunisation Programme (NIP) coordinating minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said the agency had taken note of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah’s concerns that Selangor had only received 600,000 Covid-19 vaccines thus far, and therefore, planned to speed up vaccine distribution to the densely populated state in response.

Khairy said previously, Selangor was allocated 17 per cent of total nationwide Covid-19 vaccine procurements but with the delivery of more vaccines expected this month as well as the opening of new vaccination centres, the state will be able to handle more volume compared to previous months.

“Selangor's population aged 18 and above compared to the rest of the country is around 20 per cent, and with the previous PPV capacity, we could not handle more vaccines.

“Now we have decided to increase the supply to Selangor with more PPV’s opening like the one in Setia Alam, UiTM Puncak Alam and more to come, will be able to allow us to prioritise Selangor and those in the Klang Valley,” he said during the NIP press conference today.

Khairy said the agencies had also faced issues with people's addresses; for example, those residing in Selangor but with Kuala Lumpur addresses.

He said this matter complicated things as their data was convoluted.

Apart from that, Khairy also said that the government had a new initiative called the industrial vaccination drive.

It targets crucial sectors of the economy that hire lots of workers which are continuing to operate during the movement control order (MCO) to ensure the economy continues to move.

“Among the sectors are manufacturing, exports, logistics, transport, energy, utilities and many more. We at the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) are targeting these sectors with the aid of other agencies to vaccinate individuals in this industry.

“We also decided to start vaccinating media personnel as promised. Today, 98 media personnel both local and international received their vaccines in Putrajaya. The rest will get their appointments in the days to come,” Khairy added.