As Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 vaccination rate surpases 150,000, Khairy eyes 200,000-jab mark

Khairy says Malaysia breached its target of administering 150,000 daily Covid-19 vaccinations yesterday. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — Malaysia breached its target of administering 150,000 daily Covid-19 vaccinations yesterday, Khairy Jamaluddin said today.

The coordinating minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP) shared a graphic on his official Twitter feed showing that 151,309 jabs were given yesterday comprising 105,722 for first doses, with the remaining 45,587 receiving their second doses.

“Daily injections for June 8 exceeded 150 thousand. Key now is to ensure we hit this consistently as we move towards 200k/day.

“Ongoing ramp up of capacity in Klang Valley will drive daily numbers,” he said on his Twitter today.

Last month, Khairy said that he was targeting Malaysia administering up to 150,000 Covid-19 jabs per day once vaccine supplies started arriving in larger shipments in June.

He added that the Health Ministry has also secured another 12.4 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to give the country a total of 44.8 million doses or enough for 70 per cent of the population.

Last Saturday, it was reported that Malaysia is set to receive a total of 16 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines over the next two months.

According to an Astro Awani report, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said with the increased supply, the targeted daily vaccination rate will hit 150,000 and this figure is expected to continue to rise.