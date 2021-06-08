Ismail Sabri: Six localities in Sabah, one in KL placed under EMCO from Thursday

Barbed wire is seen around PPR Kampung Limau in Pantai Dalam after EMCO was imposed on the area, May 23, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — Six localities in Sabah and one in Kuala Lumpur will be placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from Thursday (June 10) to June 23, said Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The EMCO in Sabah involves Kampung Kebayau in Kota Belud; Kampung Batu Layar, Pulau Banggi (Kudat); Taman Wawasan (Beaufort); Kampung Likas (Kota Kinabalu); as well as Kampung Sungai Obar, Batu 7 and Fasa 9B, Taman Indah Jaya (Sandakan).

Meanwhile, the EMCO in Kuala Lumpur involves Kampung Sungai Penchala.

“This is to prevent movement and curb transmission of the disease from these localities as well as to facilitate the MOH (Ministry of Health) in carrying out early case detection for immediate isolation,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri also said that the EMCO at Ladang FGV Kalabakan Selatan, Kalabakan, Sabah would be extended from tomorrow until June 22 while the EMCO at Felda Redong 1, Mukim Labis near Segamat, Johor would be extended from June 10-23.

Meanwhile, the three EMCO localities in Tanjung Manis, near Mukah, Sarawak, namely the Isa anak Blone longhouse, Ben anak Kuleng longhouse and Sekolah Kebangsaan Telok Gelam will end tomorrow as scheduled.

The EMCO in Kampung Sungai Pukul, Pulau Sebatik and Taman Desa Ranggu di Tawau, Sabah ends today, while the EMCO in Kepulauan Tumpat, Mukim Sungai Pinang, near Tumpat, Kelantan will end tomorrow, both ahead of schedule.

On the violation of the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the MCO, Ismail Sabri said 970 individuals were detained yesterday, with 917 compounded, 49 remanded and four released on bail.

The highest number of violations were for not maintaining physical distancing (265), not wearing face masks (203) and unpermitted inter-state and inter-district crossings or dining in premises (133).

As for Op Benteng, 21 illegal immigrants were arrested yesterday, while five land vehicles were seized. — Bernama