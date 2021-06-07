Sources: Agong set to meet top political leaders this week over Covid-19, state of Emergency

Malay Mail learnt that Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah wishes to personally ask political leaders their opinions as the country’s Covid-19 situation has gone from bad to worse despite the Emergency proclaimed in January. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — The Yang Di-Pertuan Agong will allegedly hold a meeting with top political party leaders this week to get feedback on the Covid-19 situation and the state of Emergency in the country.

Malay Mail learnt that Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah wishes to personally ask their opinions as the country’s Covid-19 situation went from bad to worse despite the Emergency proclaimed in January.

“Yes, the Agong wants to listen to the views of the party leaders,” said an anonymous source in the know without elaboration.

However, other sources from the palace said they are unaware that any invitation has been extended to any parties.

Several party sources however confirmed that they were informed that the meeting will be done in batches from Wednesday to Friday this week, but have yet to receive any formal invitation as of today.

The Star Online meanwhile reported that sources revealed that the first audience was granted to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia on Wednesday. Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is from Bersatu.

This will be followed by Pakatan Harapan components DAP and PKR on Thursday, and Parti Pejuang Tanah Air and Umno on Friday.

Other parties such as PAS, Parti Amanah Negara, Gerakan, MCA, MIC as well as Sabah and Sarawak parties are not known to be invited.

A source from Umno meanwhile said there is also a chance that the King will ask about the situation of the government when the Emergency is set to end in August.

The source told Malay Mail that there are concerns that the position of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government is a bit precarious as spats between Bersatu and Umno are becoming worse.

“The King might also ask about Umno’s support in the PN government and what impact it would make if the support is withdrawn,” said the sources.

Rumours of a high-level meeting was heard since the end of May, with Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and PH chief Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim rumoured to be in communication with Istana Negara.

However most officers of both parties either rejected the rumours or declined to say anything on the matter.

Speculation was reignited today when Khairuddin Abu Hassan, a former Umno turned Amanah member who is close to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, declared that the King has agreed to give an audience to opposition leaders.

Amanah-aligned news portal Malaysia Dateline later reported its president Mohamad Sabu said the meeting will give “a good development.”

However the report was later retracted.